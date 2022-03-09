18 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have released a statement on their defender Samuel Osei Kuffour who kicked at Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga off the ball in their match day 19 clash at Bechem.

The defender has been the talk of town following his nasty kick at Kotoko's Cameroonian defender when the ball was no where close to the scene.

There has been a lot of criticism and angst directed towards the defender's end for his unsporting behaviour but his club Bechem United has apologized to the Kotoko striker for their player's conduct.

Bechem United have also revealed that internally they will punish the player for his indiscretion in the game against Kotoko.

The club released a statement asking for forgiveness on behalf of their center back whiles also assuring to the the player.

“The club wholeheartedly apologize to Asante Kotoko player Frank Mbella and the entire football fraternity for the unsporting behavior of Samuel Osei Kuffour during the first half of the matchday 19 fixture between Bechem United and Asante Kotoko.

“We would like to reiterate that, Kuffour has been of the most disciplined player in camp, the management of Bechem United have taken disciplinary measures against him to serve as a deterrent to the entire team.

FULL LETTER BELOW: