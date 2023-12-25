1 hour ago

Bechem United clinched a historic 3-0 triumph over Nations FC in the match-day sixteen fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Avornyo, and Francis Acquah were the goal scorers in a convincing performance at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

This victory marks Bechem United's first-ever Premier League win over Nations FC, elevating them to the 5th position in the league table with 26 points from 16 matches.

The Abrankese-based Nations FC, meanwhile, maintains the sixth spot, trailing Bechem United by two points and having suffered six defeats in the current top-flight season.

Bechem United's upcoming challenge will be a clash against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on January 7, 2024, as they aim to continue their impressive form.

Nations FC, on the other hand, is set to face Nsoatreman FC in a high-stakes encounter at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on the same date.

The match promises to be a thrilling showdown between the two teams as they seek to make their mark in the Ghana Premier League.