Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, the Communications Director of Bechem United, has expressed the club's goal of qualifying for the CAF Champions League in the upcoming season.

Currently seated in second place on the league table for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, Bechem United is three points behind Aduana Stars after playing 29 games.

Atuahene recently spoke with Citi Sports, emphasizing the team's ambitions and satisfaction with their performance thus far.

Atuahene revealed that the club had a plan to represent Ghana in either the Champions League or the Confederation Cup within a short period of time, which they began executing three seasons ago. He expressed confidence that the club would achieve its objective, saying, "For us, we are not surprised with our performance this season, and we believe that we will surely get there."

Bechem United is set to play Medeama SC at Akoon Park on Sunday in their matchday 30 game.