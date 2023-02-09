2 hours ago

Third placed Bechem United will face league leaders Aduana FC in the betPawa Premier League at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Friday. Bechem United lost their week 16 game against Berekum Chelsea by 1-0 at the Golden City Park – their first defeat in their last four Premier League games.

Aduana FC are top of the table with 31 points – four points ahead of second placed Asante Kotoko and five points in front of Bechem United.

Bechem United have won three and lost two games in their last five outings whilst League leaders Aduana FC have won three games, lost one and drawn one in their last five fixtures.

Kasim Mingle Ocansey’s Bechem United are yet to make any marque signings but the reliance on top scorer Hafiz Konkoni has proved profitable thus far – having scored six goals in the campaign.

The Hunters also have in their stable Cephas Kofi Mantey who has scored five goals. Pacy attacker Emmanuel Avornyo, right back Clinton Duodu, Isaiah Nyarko, Francis Twene and captain Kofi Abgesimah have all fared creditably in the League.

For Aduana FC capturing the likes of Hans Kwofie, Richard Danso, Zakaria Mumuni and Daniel Darkwah will go a long way to boost their title push. The match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.