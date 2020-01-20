2 hours ago

Bechem united recorded a solitary one nil win over struggling Techiman Eleven Wonders who have managed just a single victory all season.

The away side started the game very well and could have taken the lead but for a first half penalty miss from Kwadwo Asamoah ensured that they left Bechem empty handed.

The win takes Bechem United to sixth on the Ghana Premier League log as Eleven Wonders wallow in the bottom ranks.

After spurning the penalty Eleven Wonders soon paid for their profligacy from 12 yards as the prolific Prince Adu Kwabena recorded his fifth goal in the 41st minute to hand the home side the lead going into the break.

Both teams came out all guns blazing in the second half but none could add to the scoreline as both teams cancelled each other out.

Thw win takes Bechem United as high as sixth on the table above both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.