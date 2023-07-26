1 hour ago

Bechem United's star striker, Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, is a player in demand, with clubs from Europe, Egypt, and Morocco vying for the opportunity to sign him.

The 24-year-old marksman has caught the attention of several clubs with his impressive performances in the local league, and he is ready to take on the next challenge in his career.

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are among the clubs that have set their sights on Konkoni, as they seek to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming campaign.

With his scoring prowess, the Bechem United striker has firmly established himself as one of the finest in the local league, and his readiness for the next level is evident.

In the previous season, Konkoni showcased his goal-scoring abilities by finding the back of the net an impressive 15 times, coming close to becoming his club's top scorer, just three goals shy of Abednego Tetteh's tally.

His outstanding performances did not go unnoticed, as he earned a call-up to the Ghanaian national team under the watchful eye of head coach Chris Hughton.

In an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, Konkoni confirmed that clubs from Europe and Arab nations, including Egypt and Morocco, have expressed keen interest in securing his services.

“I have received offers from other countries including Europe and Arab. Clubs from Egypt and Morocco are also showing interest."

The talented striker's prowess has not only attracted attention from local giants but also from international clubs seeking to add his scoring abilities to their squads.

As interest in Hafiz Wontah Konkoni continues to grow, the striker is undoubtedly weighing his options for the next phase of his career.

With clubs from different regions vying for his signature, the decision will ultimately be a crucial one as he looks to further elevate his football career.