5 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko struggled to break down a resolute Bechem United side in their Ghana Premier League match day two clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Head coach of the reds, Prosper Nartey Ogum says that Bechem Unted were very organized defensively preventing Kotoko from playing their penetrative passes.

Kotoko rallied and broke the Bechem United resistance as a penalty won by Isaac Oppong was converted by Isamel Abdul Ganiyu before Samuel Boateng wrapped up the win.

“It’s good, I mean it was a very good game and it’s good for me because if you look at how tactically the game was, they were very defensively organized,” Ogum said.

“Because of that they didn’t allow us to play those penetrative passes and it was difficult to actually get the ball behind their defense.”

“We will stick to our game plan, we always trust in our process; even when it’s difficult we trust that we can still score.”

“I think we’ve just started so with time it will pay off. It’s a new game model I’m trying to develop and I’m trying to build in them so it will take some time and with time, they will be used to the game model” – Prosper Nartey added.

The reds are top of the league after two wins from two matches and will next take on Bibiani Gold Stars at the Duns Park on Friday.