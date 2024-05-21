2 hours ago

Bechem United defender Francis Acquah has been honored as the best player for the month of April in the Ghana Premier League.

The standout center-back triumphed over competitors Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea and Evans Osei Wusu of Samartex FC to clinch the award.

Acquah's stellar performances in April were instrumental for the Hunters, earning him two Man of the Match accolades and scoring twice.

His impressive display on the field has been recognized with a 43-inch NASCO television set, courtesy of ElectroLand Ghana Limited.

As Bechem United prepares for their matchday 31 clash against Accra Lions in Accra, Acquah and his teammates are focused on continuing their strong form.

Currently, Bechem United sits sixth on the Ghana Premier League table after 30 matches, and they aim to climb higher with a successful outcome in their upcoming game.