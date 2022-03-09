47 minutes ago

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has charged Bechem United defender Samuel Osei Kuffour for a misconduct in the Ghana Premier League Matchday 19 game against Asante Kotoko

Osei Kuffour is charged with a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019.

According to the charge sheet, Samuel Osei Kuffour did intentionally kick player number 11 of Asante Kotoko SC (Frank Thierry Etouga Mbella) in an off-ball situation, an action which in the opinion of the association is an improper behavior and likely to bring the game into disrepute.

The player is expected to respond to the charge by 5:00pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022 failing which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will proceed to adjudicate the case without his Statement of Defence.