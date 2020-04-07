2 hours ago

A swarm of bees that besieged a drinking spot around the Kasoa areas in the Central Region has reportedly killed one man and left two others battling for their lives.

The bizarre incident happened at Gomoa Nyanyano Sun city in the Gomoa East District.

The deceased has been identified as Ebo Wilson popularly called “Bronya” who went to a drinking spot in the area to have some drinks.

An eyewitness, Ebeneezer Okyere, said the bees were on a tree close to the drinking spot and as Bronya and his friends were entering the spot, they attacked them.

They then started running helter-skelter but in the process, Bronya fell heavily into an abandoned manhole but nobody detected he was stuck inside.

The witness said it took two days for the residents to realize Bronya was inside the manhole and when they checked he had been bitten to death by the bees.

The body has been retrieved from the manhole by the Gomoa Nyanyano Police and sent to police mortuary for autopsy.

source: daily guide