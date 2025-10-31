5 hours ago

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to commence a trial in absentia against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, arguing that the law allows such proceedings if the accused has been duly notified but fails to appear.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, October 30, 2025, Mr. Kpebu refuted claims that an accused person must first appear in court before a trial in absentia can begin.

“OSP officials are busy saying that they can’t do a trial in absentia because Ofori-Atta should have attended court once before fleeing, which is not our law. Our law — Article 19(3a) — says that if you are informed about a criminal trial and you don’t come, then the trial can go on without you. That is what our constitution says,” he stated.

He further clarified that physical presence in court is not always required for prosecution, suggesting that virtual participation could be an acceptable option.

“It is not the law that the person must always physically come. What we have here is Ofori-Atta, who says he is willing to cooperate with investigators, so take his offer. He said he would do a Zoom call, etc., so take his offer,” he said.

Mr. Kpebu’s remarks followed comments by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, who earlier revealed that his office was working with the Attorney General’s Department to extradite the former minister as part of ongoing investigations into the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) contracts.