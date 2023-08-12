2 hours ago

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has revealed that his time spent behind bars felt like home and was as if he had gone on a vacation.

When asked if the experience he had in prison has somehow humbled him, the popular musician indicated that there is nothing like that and added that the place “felt like home”.

“Here in Ghana, we do not sacrifice to help the country. It didn’t really humble me because when I went to jail, I was actually feeling like I was at home,” he disclosed.

Speaking to Giovanni Caleb on Showbiz 360 which is aired on TV3, the self-acclaimed dancehall King shared how the cell was made up of fans that had been longing to see him and hence, treated him like royalty.

“There were quite a number of people there, some for over 30 years, that wanted to see Shatta Wale. Some fetch water for me whilst others give me their food. The way I was treated on the streets, is the same treatment I got in the cells,” he disclosed.

According to him, the experience in no way had an effect on his career since he was able to make more hits after getting released.

“It wasn’t like they sent me to a place to suffer; when I went there, it was like a vacation. Nobody goes to jail and comes back with the right frame of mind but I came back and released ‘On God’, ‘JJC’ and a whole lot,” he stated.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale was sent to the Ankaful Medium prison in the Central Region to spend one week on remand.

He was arrested by the police after he faked being shot with the help of his PRO Nana Dope and another person known as Gangee.