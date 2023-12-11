2 hours ago

The Bekwai Circuit Court has remanded three Chinese and seven Ghanaian illegal miners.

This was after the Bekwai Forest District of the Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission arrested the illegal miners, made up of seven Ghanaians and three Chinese.

The illegal miners were operating in seven compartments in the Oda River Forest Reserve.

The three-day exercise was undertaken by the district as part of the ongoing efforts by the Forestry Commission to clamp down on illegal mining in Forest Reserves across the country.

The operation was carried out by staff of the Bekwai Forest District and the Rapid Response Teams drawn from four other forest districts.

During the operation, two Toyota Hilux pickups with registration numbers 1265 A and GT 7366-12 and other items being used by the illegal miners were seized.

In addition, ten excavators, nineteen fuel tanks, nine power plants, two ‘chanfang’ machines, four motorbikes, five water pumping machines, and one and seven wooden structures were demobilised.

Seven out of the 10 suspects; Michael Korsah, Basit Shizu, Amadu Musah, Prince Boakye, Amedodzi Kofi, Akwasi Adu and Shi Tiachao who were arrested on Wednesday, December 6, were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit court on 7th December 7.

The others; Bernard Sarkodie, Li Tauhai and Rao Shifa who were arrested on December 7, appeared before the Court on December 8