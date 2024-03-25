1 hour ago

Some Bekwai SDA Senior High School students in the Bekwai Municipality have fled the school for fear of their lives.

It follows clashes between boarding students and some persons suspected to be day students working in cahoots with hooligans from the Bekwai Municipality.

A student who narrated the incident to starrfm.com.gh recounted that on Friday, March 22, 2024, a heated quarrel between a border and a day student on campus resulted in fisticuffs.

He indicated that soon after the day students left, they saw a group of masked youth wielding machetes approaching the students amidst the pelting of stones.

He narrated, “The students ordered a push and retaliated with stones, so they eventually chased them out of the school.”

According to the student who witnessed the incident, the police intervened to allow injured students to be sent to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital.

“One of the students suffered a machete slash. Others got badly hurt,” He pointed out.

He further recounted that after the Sabbath Service on Saturday evening around 8:00 PM, they saw what appeared to be a reprisal attack from a group of youth riding in rickshaws, a scene that angered the students to arm themselves with machetes to retaliate.

“The boys retaliated and ended up overpowering them and destroying one of their pragyas,” he added.

The student, who has also fled the school for fear of any deadly attacks, told reporter Ivan Heathcote–Fumador that several other students have also left the school for safety.