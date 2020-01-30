46 minutes ago

Belgian side Zulte Weregem are in strong contention to sign Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin, according to a report Voetbalbelgie.be.

Mumin, who plays for Danish side Nordsjaelland, was been chased by AA Gent and KV Kortrijk but report indicates the Essevee are in pole position to sign the Ghanaian.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, they still aim for the arrival of Abdul Mumin in the Regenboogstadion.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian central defender is currently active with the Danish Nordsjaelland.

He has an expiring contract the Danish side but the great interest on him could see him join the Belgiun League.

Mumin is in sixteen appearances this season in the Superligaen.

He was born in Ghana and was a part of the academy at Right to Dream.

The defender was an integral part of the RtD U18's team, helping them win back to back Gothia Cup tournaments in 2014 and in 2015.

The former Right to Dream Graduate has been impressive forNordsjælland as he has played every game this season.

Mumin signed for FC Nordsjælland professionally in 2016 and has since been impressive for the side.

With his contract set to end at the end of the season a lot of European clubs are on his heels for his services.