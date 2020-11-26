3 hours ago

The presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, says the polls conducted by Ben Ephson predicting a one-touch victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not the true reflection of what Ghanaian voters want.



Speaking exclusively on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the presidential candidate challenged the pollster to go to the remote parts of Ghana and ask them their opinions.

He accused Mr. Ephson of sitting in his office to churn out his personal opinion.

The wind of change he opined is coming to him because from what he has gathered from the grounds, he [Hassan Ayariga] will win the presidential elections hands down.

"Ask Ben Ephson the number of constituencies he visited, ask Ben the number of constituencies without water in Ghana, ask Ben the number of constituencies without hospitals, he should tell me the number of communities without good roads. If he is able to tell me, then I will believe his opinion polls. This year, Ghanaians will vote for Hassan Ayariga. Ghanaians are tired, the rate of unemployment is high. What has the NDC and NPP done for Ghanaians? Don’t ask me about the personal views of Ben Ephson. His opinion polls will have no effect on the 2020 polls.”

The politician said what the NPP has done is not enough for the Ghanaian people for them to demand a second term.

The Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCo) launched by the NPP he suggested is not the panacea for job creation because the amount given to the beneficiaries is nothing to write home about.

"NABCO is not an alternative to job creation. We need to get into production and manufacturing to create jobs for Ghanaians. Let us produce what we consume. I will invest in a production hub. OIut vision is not just about winning an election but rolling out policies to transform lives and develop Ghana,” he added.

Mr. Ephson has predicted a one-touch victory for the New Patriotic Party with a little over 52% while the opposition flagbearer John Dramani Mahama will garner 45.%.