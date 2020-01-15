The Ghana Football Association has named Ben Fokuo as Head Coach for National Under 17 team, the Black Starlets
He will be assisted by Ntow Gyan as Assistant 1 and Hamza Mohammed as Assistant 2
Other members of the Technical Team are:
1. George Owu - Goalkeepers Trainer
2. Yusif Andani - Team Doctor.
3. Jacob Nettey - Physical Trainer
4. Sheriff Sulley - Welfare Officer
5. Baba Aluta - Equipment Officer The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the team.
GFA Vice Chairman Mark Addo is the Chairman and John Ansah is the Vice Chairman.
Other members are:
1. Osei Tutu Agyemang-Member
2. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah -Member
3. Abubakar Nallah-Member
