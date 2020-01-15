The Ghana Football Association has named Ben Fokuo as Head Coach for National Under 17 team, the Black Starlets

He will be assisted by Ntow Gyan as Assistant 1 and Hamza Mohammed as Assistant 2

Other members of the Technical Team are:

1. George Owu - Goalkeepers Trainer

2. Yusif Andani - Team Doctor. 

3. Jacob Nettey - Physical Trainer

4. Sheriff Sulley - Welfare Officer

5. Baba Aluta - Equipment Officer The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the team.

GFA Vice Chairman Mark Addo is the Chairman and John Ansah is the Vice Chairman. 

Other members are:

1. Osei Tutu Agyemang-Member

2. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah -Member

3. Abubakar Nallah-Member