55 minutes ago

Ghanaian International Benard Mensah could leave Turkish club Kayserispor following the arrival of Portuguese David Simao.

Kayserispor announced that an alternative to Mensah has arrive at the club.

Kayserispor Chairman Berna Gözbaşı' announced the deal.

"Mensah's alternative' David Simao until the end of the season with the agreement reached," he said.

The Ghanaian youngster had threatened to terminate his contract over unpaid salary.

The 25-year-old international has been linked with a move to the Turkish giants in January following a series of fine performances in the Super Lig.

Mensah joined Kayserispor on a permanent deal earlier this year following an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

He had loan spells with Turkish club Kasimpasa and Portuguese fold Vitoria Guimaraes before transferring to Kayserispor in the summer last year.

