2 hours ago

Executive Secretary to the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobet, has expressed his disappointment in the Government as a leaked document has revealed that the Government has reversed its 50% benchmark value reduction.

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, last year, announced a drastic reduction in the benchmark values by 50% at a town hall meeting in Accra.

However, a leaked letter by the Ghana Revenue Authority to the Ministry of Finance has revealed that the government of Ghana through the ministry of finance has instructed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to reverse the 50% benchmark value reduction against which duties paid by importers at Ghana’s ports are calculated.

In reaction to this, Samson Awingobet disclosed on the Happy Morning Show that this move by the Government will inform their decision on who to vote for at the December polls.

“If you come to tell us that you have reduced benchmark values and the business community has applauded you, you just did us ‘419’. It is the same thing they did to importers where they said they have abolished the duty on spare parts and we applauded the Government. When it came to implementation, they just said Abossey-Okai should come together and identify which one is spare parts and which one is not. You can imagine”,he said.

Commenting on the reversal of benchmark value reduction, he stated: “Why do they do this seven months to elections? Anyway, it is good that they have done it now than for it to run after elections in December when they want power. It is good they have come this time so that the business community, importers and consumers can make up their mind come December 7th”.

According to him, the Government has not being completely honest with Ghanaians in the sustenance of the Ghanaian economy.

Benchmark values are reference values that Customs uses in determining values that could be imposed on imports meant for clearance at the country’s ports.