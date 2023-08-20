1 hour ago

Benin referee, Laurande Offin Kayode has been selected by West Africa Zone B (WAFU B) to officiate the game involving Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Amis Du Monde from Togo.

She will be assisted by Nigeria’s Beauty Kabeda Terah (assistant referee 1), Burkina Faso’s Ami Kouma (assistant referee 2) and Abigael Alaba Olufunmilayo Abigael, fourth official from Nigeria .

Ruth David from Nigeria gets the nod as Match Commissioner while Ibrahim Saani Daara from Ghana is media officer for the game.