2 hours ago

Elmina Sharks left it late to beat local rivals Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 on match day 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

Benjamin Boateng scored in the 87th minute to hand Sharks all the spoils, extending their unbeaten run against Dwarfs to six in all competitions.

The game, originally scheduled for the Nduom Stadium in Elmina was moved to Cape Coast due to the decision of the Club Licensing Board to revoke the match venue license of Elmina Sharks.

Ebusua Dwarfs had managed to frustrate the home side and were three minutes away from an important point until Benjamin Boateng scored an 87th-minute penalty to take them level on points (23) with Dwarfs.

The win means Sharks have not tasted defeat against Dwarfs since 2018. They have met six times, with Sharks securing two wins and four ending in stalemates.

Despite being level on points, Dwarfs are 10th in the table while Sharks sit 11th after 18 matches.