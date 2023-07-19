2 hours ago

Weeks after being acquitted and cleared of rape and attempted rape charges by the Chester Crown Court in the UK, Benjamin Mendy has returned to the world of football.

The 29-year-old left-back has inked a two-year contract with French Ligue 1 side FC Lorient.

The official website of FC Lorient announced the signing, expressing their delight in welcoming the French international left-back to their team.

Mendy, a 2018 World Cup champion with France, a four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, and a Ligue 1 champion with Monaco, among other accolades, will bolster the Lorient squad for the upcoming season.

Following the customary medical examination, Mendy, a native of Longjumeau, is set to begin his training with Espace FCL today.

Wearing the number 5 jersey for the Merlus, Mendy brings his experience and skill to contribute to Lorient's ambitions.

The recent trial involved allegations related to an incident at Mendy's Cheshire mansion in October 2020, where a 24-year-old woman was involved.

He also faced accusations of attempted rape by a 29-year-old woman, claiming an incident that occurred two years earlier.

However, Mendy was acquitted of all charges in January, including six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

During the emotional trial at Chester Crown Court, the jury deliberated for approximately three hours and 15 minutes before delivering the not guilty verdicts.

Judge Steven Everett declared Mendy's discharge from the dock, formally absolving him of the charges.

Mendy's previous trial resulted in acquittal on multiple counts, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict on two counts of rape and attempted rape, leading to the retrial.

It is worth noting that Mendy's sexual history, claiming involvement with over 10,000 women, emerged during the trial but is not indicative of guilt or innocence regarding the charges.

Now, with the legal matters behind him, Benjamin Mendy can focus on resuming his football career with FC Lorient, determined to make a positive impact on the pitch once again.