32 minutes ago

Red hot Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh has hit a purple patch in the Turkish Super Lig as he was on the score sheet again for his side Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 win over Altay on Friday evening.

The striker has been a sensation for his new side this season scoring goals for fun and it was no different on Friday night.

It took a while before the game got off as both side cancelled each other out in a barren first half which failed to produce any goals.

But after recess, the game lit up as the lanky Ghanaian striker scored the opener in the 57th minute of the game.

Eleven minutes after the opener the home side added the second goal of the game as Adem Buyuk converted from the spot to double the lead for Yeni Malatyaspor.

The away side made the game very nervy as the pulled one back in the last ten minutes from the spot with Daouda Bamba the goal scorer for Altay.

Benjamin Tetteh who lasted the whole duration of the game has now scored five goals in ten matches in the Turkish Super Lig.