3 hours ago

Former Ghana youth striker Benjamin Tetteh was on the score sheet for his Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in the Super Lig on Friday afternoon against Genclerbirligi.

Benjamin Tetteh scored the opener of the match with a powerful shot in the 34th minute of the first half after a pass from Mustafa Eskihellac.

His goal earned his side a point in a fierce game which eventually ended with 10 men on each team with Samih Kaya sent off for the visitors Yeni Malatyaspor while Togolese forward Floyd Ayite also received his second yellow card in the 71st minute for the host.

An own goal from Ertac Ozbir on the hour mark gave the host Genclerbirligi a share of the spoils in a match that could have gone either way.

The 23 year old Ghanaian striker has scored three goals while providing three assists in 20 matches for his side in the Turkish league this season.