2 hours ago

Ghana and Sparta Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh has been the subject of racial abuse during his side's goalless draw against fierce rivals Slavia Prague in the Czech top-flight league in mid-week.

The Ghanaian was the target of racist abuse from the handful of supporters from the home team who were in the stadium.

Tetteh started the game from the bench and was instructed to warm up in the 22nd minute only for the supporters to hurl abuse at him at the Eden Arena.

An aggrieved Tetteh reported the behaviour of the home fans to referee Ondrej Berka showing him a particular stand from where the abuse was coming from.

The referee failed to do anything about at later brushing the incident off as normal and nothing serious.

"We did not notice any humming or racist manifestations. I think it was a 'normal' chanting and insults that were at the stadium for ninety minutes, "said the main judge Ondřej Berka to Radiožurnál.

"I honestly didn't understand what he was describing to me until a few minutes later, when I asked the boys what he really wanted to tell me," Berka described.

Tetteh's side Sparta Prague are third on the league table 25 points adrift sworn enemies Slavia Prague after 35 matches.