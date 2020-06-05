54 minutes ago

Ghanaian Youth international, Benjamin Tetteh was the scorer of the only goal of the game for his side Sparta Praha as they cruised to a 1-0 away win over Bohemians 1905 in the Czech Liga on Saturday.

The former Dreams FC striker came on as a second half substitute early in the Second half to replace veteran forward Libor Kozak, before going on to snatch the vital match winner in the dying embers of the game.

Tetteh's 84th minute strike was enough for the visitors as they went on to seal an all important away victory as they push for Champions League slot qualification.

The goal on Saturday is his 8th goal of the season after making 29 appearances in all competitions for his side.

Sparta Praha are currently lying on the 4th position on the league with 44 points after 28 rounds of matches.