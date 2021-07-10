9 hours ago

Ghanaian defender was among the goals as his side MSK Zilina beat Georgian side in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification round.

The Slovakian recorded a heavy 5-1 home win over FC Dila Gori at the Stadion MSK Zilina on Thursday.

The 21-year-old right-wing back broke the deadlock for the Green and Yellow lads in the sixth minute of the game.

A brace from his teammate David Duris and others scored Vahan Bichakhchyan and Taofiq Jibril secured them all the needed points as Andro Nemsadze snatched a late consolation goal for the visitors.

Anang enjoyed the full throttle of the fixture with a sterling output.

The young and energetic joined MSK Zilina from their sister club in Ghana called MSK Zilina Ghana in 2018 on a five-year deal.

The budding star has already made his debut for the senior national team of Ghana in an international friendly against Qatar last year October in Turkey.