1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea have not only undergone a takeover with heavy changes in the boardroom and the club's management have also acquired a state-of-the-art bus.

The Ghana Premier League side have acquired a brand new 36-seater Volvo luxury bus that will help them with their travels, especially during away fixtures.

Berekum Chelsea has a new owner after the club was acquired by business mogul and politician Bernard Amofah Jantuah in November 2021.

The new President is striving to take the club to their glory days when they were a dominant force on the local scene and even played at the CAF Champions League group stage.

Berekum Chelsea has been in the financial doldrums ever since their President Mr Emmanuel Kyeremeh departed the club some years ago.

Bernard Amofah Jantuah is a businessman based in the United States of America and is into ocean/air freight services and is the CEO of Baltimore-based Benamof Logistics LLB.

He is assisted by the President of Berry Ladies FC, Mrs. Gifty Oware Mensah who has significantly changed the face of women's football with her innovative management style.

The club is expected to officially unveil its new bus in the coming days.