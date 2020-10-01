18 hours ago

Berekum Chelsea center back Zakaria Fuseini has completed his move to lower tier Spanish club San Fernando CD.

The tough tackling defender has been chased locally by all the big teams on the local scene but has spurned their advances for a move to the Spanish third division.

Zakaria Fuseini who is captain of the Berkum based side has signed for the lower tier Spanish side on an initial loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.

An official statement from his new club read: "San Fernando CD and footballer Zackaria Fuseini (Accra, Ghana, 03/12/1998) have reached an agreement for the 22-year-old footballer to defend the Azulina elastic next season"

Berekum Chelsea have agreed terms with the Spanish Division three side for the transfer of the outstanding center back subject to passing his medical examinations.

Last season he formed a solid partnership with Ahmed Adams in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season keeping six clean sheet during the opening rounds before the league was truncated.

The 24 year old defender made his debut for Berekum Chelsea in 2016 and has become a mainstay in the team.

He was a member of the Ghana U-23 squad that played in the CAF U-23 Championship in Egypt .