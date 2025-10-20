41 minutes ago

Berekum Chelsea head coach Samuel Boadu has expressed deep disappointment following his side’s 2–0 defeat to Hearts of Oak at the Golden City Park in Week 6 of the Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Hamza Issah and Mawuli Wayo handed the Phobians all three points, extending their unbeaten run and condemning Boadu to his third consecutive home loss against his former club.

“We created a lot of chances and squandered them… it was quite unfortunate,” Boadu said post-match.

“The corner kicks that hit the bar and entered the goal posts — that’s how we conceded.”

Chelsea’s early-season struggles have left them languishing near the bottom of the table, with conversion issues and defensive lapses proving costly. Sitting 14th on the Ghana Premier League log with just four points from a win and a draw in six games this season, Berekum Chelsea are on the verge of recording one of the worst starts to a season under coach Samuel Boadu.

The Bibires will be honouring an outstanding fixture against title holders Bibiani GoldStars on Thursday, October 23 before turning attention to Matchday 7 fixture against Bono Regional rivals, Young Apostles on the road.

With pressure mounting, Boadu will be looking for a response and revival as Chelsea aim to climb out of the relegation zone and rediscover their rhythm.