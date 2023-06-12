1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak battled to a 0-0 draw in an intense final match-week 34 encounter at the Golden City Park in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

From the start, Berekum Chelsea displayed control over the game, enjoying more possession than their visitors. Awuah Dramani attempted a shot on the 7th minute, but Richard Attah, the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, dealt with it effectively.

Hearts of Oak struggled to find their rhythm early on, with their first goal attempt coming on the 28th minute when Suraj Seidu missed a golden opportunity, sending the ball over the crossbar.

Injury forced Berekum Chelsea to make their first substitution on the 29th minute, bringing in Emmanuel Essien to replace Dramani.

Despite both teams making incursions into the opponent's territory, particularly in the final fifteen minutes of the first half, no goals were scored, and the half-time whistle blew with a goalless scoreline.

In the second half, Hearts of Oak made a strong comeback, dominating possession and creating a few chances early on. Just five minutes into the half, Amankwah Baafi came close to taking the lead but failed to connect with a teasing cross from veteran Samuel Inkoom, missing the target by a significant margin.

Berekum Chelsea, on the other hand, appeared to be a stark contrast to their performance in the early stages of the game but remained compact in their defensive zone.

Both teams probed relentlessly in search of a breakthrough, but neither could find the back of the net, resulting in a goalless draw at the end of full time.

The match showcased the resilience and determination of both Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak, but ultimately, neither side could secure the crucial victory.