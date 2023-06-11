1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea will battle struggling Hearts of Oak at the Golden City Park on Sunday as they push for a positive end to the season.

Both sides have been nothing but ordinary in their last five games with the Phobians losing four of their last five matches and Berekum Chelsea suffering the same faith.

Hearts of Oak sit in 11th place with 45 points -12 points behind leaders Medeama SC.

Berekum Chelsea who lost their last home game against Nsoatreman FC 2-1 are 7th in the league table with 46 points.

The Phobians won the reverse encounter 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians are unbeaten against Berekum Chelsea in their last five games following three wins and two draws with Hearts of Oak winning three games at home and drawing 0-0 at the Golden City Park in their last two visits.

Lord Amoah, Emmanuel Adu, Zackaria Fuseini, Kalu Ouattara, Collins Ameyaw, Paul Attah Agyei, and Yaw Dankwah are expected to lit up the Golden City Park whiles Salifu Ibrahim, Yaw Amankwah Baafi, Dennis Korsah, Konadu Yiadom, Suraj Seidu and Linda Mtange aim to fight for the former champions.

In other matches - Legon Cities find themselves in a tough battle against FC Samartex at the El Wak Stadium.

The former League champions need the three points to stay up. The Royals have lost three of their last five games having won two in the process and sit in 13th place with 43 points.

FC Samartex have been impressive in their debut season as they go into the final day of the season in 8th place with 46 points.

Elsewhere in Bibiani - Gold Stars will lock horns with Accra Lions at the Dun’s Park with the visitors looking to grab at least one point to keep hold of their Premier League status.

Gold Stars sit in 5th place with 48 points having won three, drawn one and lost one in their last five games.

Accra Lions are 13 with just one win in their last five games. The first leg encounter ended 2-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium with Abednego Tetteh netting a brace and Abass Samari Salifu also scoring a brace in the game.

Meanwhile, Accra Great Olympics will square off with Nsoatreman FC at the Sogakope Park. Nsoatreman FC won the first leg 2-1 and are currently 10th with 46 points in the league table having won four and lost one in their last five League matches. Great Olympics sit in 16th place with 42 points as they boats of two wins, two, two defeats and one draw in their last five matches. Bismark Kobby Mensah’s side need the three points to survive.

Finally on sunday, Relegated Kotoku Royals face off with Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams - Dawu. With the Akyem Oda based club already relegated from the League, Karela United looks determined to win in Dawu to avoid relegation.