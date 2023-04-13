1 hour ago

The betPawa Premier League returns this weekend after making way for the quarter final stage of the MTN FA Cup. Champions Asante Kotoko and rivals Accra Hearts of Oak were not in action over the weekend as they engaged in friendly matches to keep themselves busy following their exit from the Cup competition.

MTN FA Cup holders Accra Hearts of Oak were eliminated by Dreams FC in the Round of 32 whiles Asante crashed out in the Round of 16 after a 1-0 loss to Aduana FC.

The champions are back in action this weekend as they travel to Berekum to take on former champions Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Their last meeting ended 2-1 in favor of Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with Serge Eric Zeze and Steven Mukwala Desse scoring for Asante Kotoko whiles Emmanuel Sarpong netted for Berekum Chelsea.

Berekum Chelsea are 8th in the log with 35 points after match day 25 having registered only one win in their last five matches – picking three draws and one defeat in the process.

Asante Kotoko have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches and occupies the 4th spot in the League table with 39 points. Five points separate them from the league leaders Aduana FC who have 44 points.

Asante Kotoko have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches against Berekum Chelsea and hold a four point advantage over their opponents going into the match. Chelsea are buoyed by the return of Captain Zackaria Fuseini as Flavien Kongoza, Collins Ameyaw, Edwin Kuffuor Asamoah, Henry Ansu and Stephen Amankona aim to make a good impression when called upon.

Steven Mukwala Desse, Augustine Agyapong, Mohammed Alhassan, Serge Eric Zeze and Matheus Medeiros De Souza are expected to provide options for Asante Kotoko coach Abdullai Gazale.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 3pm.