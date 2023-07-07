1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea, a Ghana Premier League team, is currently engaged in negotiations with coach Christopher Ennin regarding a contract extension.

Ennin successfully guided the club to a respectable 7th-place finish in the recently concluded 2022/23 domestic top-flight campaign.

Reports in the local media suggest that the club was highly impressed with Ennin's performance throughout the season and is eager to secure his services for the future.

Berekum Chelsea is keen on continuing the progress made under Ennin's leadership and is preparing to renew his expiring contract.

The Berekum-based club aims to reach an agreement with the coach before the start of the pre-season, ensuring stability and continuity in their coaching setup.

The discussions between Berekum Chelsea and Christopher Ennin signal a commitment to furthering the coach's project at the club, highlighting the confidence and belief in his abilities.

As both parties work towards a contract extension, Berekum Chelsea seeks to solidify their coaching staff, enabling them to build on the achievements of the previous season and strive for even greater success in the upcoming campaigns.