1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea on Monday paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Goaso, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah at his place.

The team was led by the management with players, technical staff and all others among the entourage that paid a visit to the chief.

According to reports, the Omanhene Nana Kwasi Bosomprah will soon be named the new board chairman of the club.

The purpose of the visit remains very scanty but it is believed that it was for the incoming board chairman of the club to acquaint himself with the playing body.

Berekum Chelsea were handed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dun Park.

They will next play against Techiman Eleven Wonders who also lost at home to AshantiGold in their next match at the Golden City Park in Berekum.