2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will host Berekum Chelsea on Matchday 17 of the betPawa Premier League at the Accra Sports stadium Saturday. The Phobians lost 1-0 to Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium – where former player Manaf Umar haunted them town in the Northern Regional capital.

Berekum Chelsea on the other hand, beat Bechem United 1-0 to improve their position on the League log. against Berekum Chelsea are winless on the road this season with their last away game ending 2-0 in favour of Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians have dropped to the 6th position after losing to RTU – but are still in the title race having amassed 25 points. The former League Champions have won just once in their last five matches. Tenth placed Berekum Chelsea are winless against Hearts of Oak in their last two fixtures after losing one and drawing one.

Christopher Ennin’s side have 22 points and sit in 10th place in the League log after 16 games with two wins, two draws and one loss. The return of Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom, Denis Korsah and Suraj Seidu will be a boost for the Phobians – with the quartet back from the CHAN tournament in Algeria.

They also have in their side Glid Otanga, Linda Mtange, Gideon Asante Yeboah and Robert Addo Sowah. Berekum

Chelsea will also rely on Henry Ansu, top scorer of the betPawa Premier League Mizack Afriyie (8), Lord Amoah, Kelvin Obeng and Zackaria Fuseni.

The match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa Channel 247.