Mr Obed Nana Kwame Nkatia, President of Berekum Chelsea FC, says he has confidence in the ability of his team to beat Hearts of Oak even though the club boasts of winning records against the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak lost 0-3 to Berekum Chelsea in their last competitive meeting at the Golden City Park.

But Nana Kwame Nkatia believes the team is well prepared and ready for all the GPL Clubs ahead of the new season.

"We are going all out for the league season,The team will be ready against Accra Hearts Of Oak and we are on course preparing for the game." the President told Sunyani based Storm Fm.

"We don't want to rely on the fact that we have good record against Accra Hearts Of Oak,we are starting everything afresh like we have not play them before" he added.

"It will depend on the coach recommendation,whether we should bring in new player's or not.

As a player your performance will determine whether you will be starting game's or not." he said.

"We are still working on the process,when ask about Berekum Chelsea target this season

We will urge all Berekum Chelsea fan's to remember the club in prayers,definitely we will get there."

Berekum Chelsea will be travelling to the Capital City to face wounded Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium, 3:00pm local time on Sunday in the GPL season one opener.