1 hour ago

In a surprising turn of events, Berekum Chelsea secured a notable away win against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams on November 1, 2023.

The Bibires managed to secure their first away win of the season, marking a significant accomplishment for the team.

Berekum Chelsea dominated the first half, taking the lead in the 13th minute with a goal by Dramani Awuah.

They further solidified their advantage by doubling the score in the 33rd minute, with Stephen Amankona finding the back of the net.

The visitors displayed a stellar performance in the first half and continued to work diligently in the second half to protect their two-goal lead.

Dreams FC, on the other hand, was unable to mount a comeback, resulting in a second consecutive defeat.

As a result of the loss, Dreams FC has now fallen into the relegation zone, occupying the 16th position on the league standings with 8 points.

In contrast, Berekum Chelsea's victory has elevated them to the 10th position on the table with 10 points.