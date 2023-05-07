1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea put on an impressive display on Sunday as they secured a convincing 4-0 win over Accra Lions at the Golden City Park.

The home team dominated the match from start to finish, scoring four goals in the second half to secure a landslide victory.

The first half was a cagey affair, with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances.

However, Berekum Chelsea came out firing after the break and took the lead in the 47th minute when Stephen Amankona found the back of the net.

Amankona doubled his tally in the 60th minute, putting the home team in a commanding position.

Dramani Awuah added a third goal just two minutes later, effectively putting the game beyond Accra Lions' reach.

The visitors were unable to cope with Berekum Chelsea's attacking prowess and conceded a fourth goal in the dying minutes of the game when Henry Ainsu found the back of the net in the 92nd minute.

The result was a landmark victory for Berekum Chelsea, who have been struggling in recent matches.

The win sees them climb to 12th place on the league table with 36 points, while Accra Lions remain in 18th place with 22 points.

The fans at the Golden City Park were thrilled with Berekum Chelsea's performance and will be hoping that the team can build on this victory in their next match.

With just a few matches remaining in the league, every point counts, and Berekum Chelsea will be determined to finish the season on a high note.