Coach Christopher Ennin of Berekum Chelsea has been adjudged as the NASCO Coach of the month award for November.

Coach Ennin was nominated alongside coach Nurudeen Amadu of FC Samatex 1996, Nations FC coach Kassim Ocansey and Coach Tanko Ibrahim of Accra Lions.

He emerged as winner after leading his team to 4 victories and a draw last month. Coach Ennin's side conceded 1 goal and scored 6 goals in 5 matches in the month of November.

He will be awarded a 43-inch NASCO television set from ElectroLand Ghana Limited.