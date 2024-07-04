2 hours ago

Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini has expressed his desire to be part of the Black Stars squad that will end Ghana's long wait for an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The West African powerhouse has endured a 40-year trophy drought in the continental competition, and Fuseini is determined to help bring the title back to Ghana.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the 26-year-old defender shared his aspirations to join the national team and achieve success on the African stage.

"It is the aim of every player to represent his country at the national level. Personally, it is my dream to make it to the Black Stars one day and eventually be part of the squad that will lift the AFCON trophy for the country," Fuseini stated.

Fuseini began his playing career with Berekum Chelsea and has been a key figure for the club throughout his tenure. During the 2021/22 season, he was loaned out to Spanish lower-tier club San Fernando CD.

After his loan spell, he returned to Berekum Chelsea, where he continued to excel.

In the recently concluded Ghana Premier League campaign, Fuseini was instrumental in Berekum Chelsea's third-place finish.

He made 31 appearances, showcasing his defensive prowess and leadership on the field. As he continues to impress at the club level, Fuseini remains hopeful of achieving his dream of representing Ghana and securing AFCON glory for the nation.