2 hours ago

Justine Avle, wife of celebrated broadcaster Bernard Avle, will be buried on September 8 at a private ceremony.

The pre-burial service will take place at the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God at East Legon while there will be no wake keeping.

A thanksgiving ceremony will then be held on Sunday, September 11 at the Makarious Cathedral at East Legon Hills.

This is according to the details of a funeral arrangement sighted by GhanaWeb.

Background

Justine Avle died on the evening of Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the age of 40.

She died after a short illness.

Many social media users expressed their heartfelt condolences to Bernard Avle following the shocking news, praying for strength for the journalist.

The couple had four children at the time of her death.

Bernard Avle is the General Manager of Citi FM and host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, as well as the Point of View Show on Citi TV.

Whenever he is talks about his wife on air, Bernard always referred to her as his biggest inspiration.

Below is the details of the funeral arrangement