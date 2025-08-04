2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected private legal practitioner and Akwatia Constituency Secretary, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, as its parliamentary candidate for the upcoming Akwatia by-election scheduled for September 2, 2025.

Mr. Baidoo emerged victorious in the keenly contested primaries held on Monday, August 4, securing 380 votes out of the 975 valid ballots cast.

He edged out his closest competitor, Erasmus Ali Korney, who garnered 366 votes, while former Member of Parliament and 2024 candidate, Henry Yiadom Boakye, received 226 votes.

Notably, Mr. Baidoo had previously served as legal counsel for Mr. Boakye during legal challenges following the 2024 general elections.

Out of 1,075 registered delegates, 975 participated in the internal poll, with three ballots rejected due to irregularities.

Following his nomination, Mr. Baidoo is set to face the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) selected candidate, Solomon Asumadu, in what promises to be a fiercely competitive by-election.

The electoral battle is expected to draw national attention as both parties seek to consolidate their influence in the Eastern Region constituency.

The by-election was triggered by the passing of sitting MP Ernest Kumi on July 7, after a brief illness. His untimely death left the seat vacant, prompting the Electoral Commission to announce a by-election in accordance with Ghana’s constitutional provisions.

As the campaign period kicks off, political observers anticipate an intense contest between the NDC and NPP candidates, both of whom bring considerable local support and political experience to the race.