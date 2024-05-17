5 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak forward Bernard Dong-Bortey has confidently asserted that his free-kick prowess surpasses that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent interview with Mothers 102.FM in Accra, Dong-Bortey highlighted his expertise in dead-ball situations, suggesting it exceeds the skills of the former Real Madrid star.

Dong-Bortey, renowned for his goal-scoring abilities and free-kick precision during his playing days, believes Ronaldo’s free-kick talent does not match his own.

He argued that when discussing elite free-kick takers, players like Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, David Beckham, Pirlo, and Juninho should be referenced instead.

"Ronaldo lags noticeably," Dong-Bortey stated. "You must compare me with Roberto Carlos, Figo, Pirlo, Totti, Juninho, Ronaldinho, and others, but not with Ronaldo."

Throughout his career with Hearts of Oak, Dong-Bortey was instrumental in the team’s success, contributing to four Ghana Premier League titles and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup victory.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional League.

Ronaldo has an illustrious career, having won numerous trophies including five UEFA Champions League titles and league titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.