3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah, currently showcasing his skills in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Tai, expressed displeasure after a stunning goal was controversially disallowed by VAR during a recent match against Al Raed.

Despite the setback, Mensah's outstanding performance earned him the title of Man of the Match, contributing two goals and providing an assist to lead his team to a victorious comeback.

In the 60th minute, Mensah executed a sublime goal, chesting a long-range cross, skillfully deceiving a defender, and slotting the ball home with his left foot. However, VAR intervention denied Mensah the well-deserved goal.

Taking to X formerly Twitter he shared his frustration, Mensah reposted a tweet questioning the referee's decision, saying, "Until now, I wonder why the referee cancelled the goal? I swear to God, it was a trivial arbitration but thank God for the victory."

Despite the setback, Mensah remained focused on the team's success, emphasizing the importance of the win.

With eight goals in the Saudi Pro League, Mensah's stellar performance has reignited calls for his recall to the Black Stars, showcasing his potential contribution to the squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The midfielder has received repeated endorsements from Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.