2 hours ago

Ghana International Bernard Mensah is in transfer brouhaha with his Turkish club Kayserispor after grabbing interest from clubs across Europe and America.

The 25 year has been the interest of Turkish giant Galatasaray with a lot of Super League teams adding up to the chase.

He is said to have attempted terminating his contract with Turkish Super League outfit Kayserispor due to unpaid wages.

But club Chairman Berna Gözbaşı Skorer'e has rubbished the claim, saying there is a right procedure to follow in acquiring the service of the his player.

"Mensah's contract is not something like the termination. Payments are made smoothly," he said.

"If there is a club that wants to transfer, he should contact us."

Kayserispor are currently going through financial challenges and have been unable pay the salaries of their players for a while which gives them the right to terminate their playing contracts.

The former Atletico Madrid prodigy currently has Featured in 13 games for Kayserispor with 4 assists.