4 hours ago

Ghanaian international, Bernard Mensah was on target for his side Kayserispor in their 2-0 win Turkish Super League win over Sivaspor on Sunday.

The highly rated midfield maestro scored from the penalty spot to hand his struggling club a boost in their quest to survive the relegation.

Kayserispor needed a victory to keep their hopes in the Turkish Super Lig alive and did just that courtesy goals from Mensah and Hasan Huseyin Acar who had given the home team the lead.

Acar gave Kayserispor the lead at the tail end of the first half to score before Ghana's Mensah added the second from the spot in th3 second half to secure maximum points.

The win keeps Kayserispor 16th on the League table with 28points whiles Mensah on the other hand increases his goal tally this season to five for his side.

Good results in their remaining five matches could see them maintain their League status.