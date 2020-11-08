1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has called time on his fledgling Black Stars career at least for now.

The 25 year old midfielder was part of the 23 man squad that played two friendly matches in Turkey against Mali and Qatar.

But when coach C.K Akonnor was announcing his squad list for the AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sudan, he was snubbed.

It remains unclear if the recent snub may have contributed to the premature retirement from the Black Stars by the Beskitas midfielder.

Before the invitation for the friendly games in Turkey Bernard Mensah had been capped only once by Ghana when he was invited by then coach Avram Grant during a friendly game against Togo.

The 25 year old revealed his excitement when he was invited to the Black Stars for the first time in five years in a chat with the ghanafa.org at the time.

"I think the invitation means a lot to me. We now have a new Coach, he is C.K Akonnor. He saw what I did with my previous clubs, Kasimpasa, Keyserispor and now Besiktas, so I will say it’s a big chance for me. He knows the type of player I am, and that is why he gave me the opportunity to be here."

The on loan Besiktas midfielder announced his retirement from the senior men's national team with an announcement on his twitter handle.

"I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice .. I want to concentrate on my career for now .. thanks to all Ghanaians for their support".

Mensah has been capped four times by Ghana scoring once.