1 hour ago

Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting a spectacular goal in Al Tai's recent Saudi Pro League clash against Al Khaleej.

The ex-Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder, who has been in fine form, opened the scoring for Al Tai at the Abdulrahman Al Sultan Stadium.

Mensah's goal came in the 30th minute of the game, as he struck a powerful shot from long distance to break the deadlock.

Despite his contribution, Al Tai faced a second-half defeat to Al Khaleej.

The visitors conceded a penalty just before half-time, converted by Khaled Narey.

Al Khaleej continued their comeback in the second half, with Fabio Martins giving them the lead on the hour mark.

Mohamed Sherif sealed the victory with a goal ten minutes before the final whistle.

Bernard Mensah, who joined Al Tai in the summer transfer window from Turkish side Kayserispor, has been a key player for his new club.

With six goals in 11 matches in the Saudi Pro League, Mensah continues to make a significant impact on the pitch.