29 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has shared a billboard of Ghanaian pall bearers on the streets of Turkey.

The Kayserispor midfielder is obviously surprised that his compatriots who have now been the toast of social media users have found their way on the streets of Kayseri-Turkey.

Pall bearers are becoming an integral part of funerals in Ghana as families pay them to give their loved ones one final dance in their coffins.

They have become very popular in social media skits and short videos depicting ones end in difficult circumstances.

A seemingly amazed Mensah posted on his twitter account

"Kayseri street my people are famous now"

Mensah has contributed 3 goals and 8 assists in 20 games in the league for his team Kayserispor.

